Empire State Realty OP, L.P. (NYSEARCA:ESBA) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

Empire State Realty OP, L.P. (NYSEARCA:ESBA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

Shares of NYSEARCA ESBA opened at $8.91 on Wednesday. Empire State Realty OP has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $13.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.69.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Empire State Realty OP by 6.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Empire State Realty OP by 407.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 8,840 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Empire State Realty OP in the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Empire State Realty OP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $312,000.

Empire State Realty OP LP engages in real estate activities. It owns, manages, operates, acquires, and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area. The company was founded on November 28, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

