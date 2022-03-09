Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Elevation Oncology Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of precision medicines for patients with genomically defined cancers. Elevation Oncology Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Elevation Oncology alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ELEV. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Elevation Oncology in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reduced their price target on Elevation Oncology from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elevation Oncology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.31.

NASDAQ:ELEV traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.10. 13,160 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,252. Elevation Oncology has a twelve month low of $2.88 and a twelve month high of $16.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.79.

Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.17. Research analysts anticipate that Elevation Oncology will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Elevation Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Elevation Oncology in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Caxton Corp raised its stake in shares of Elevation Oncology by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 48,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 8,597 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Elevation Oncology by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 8,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevation Oncology in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Elevation Oncology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Elevation Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in genomically-defined patient populations in the United States. Its lead program is the seribantumab, an anti-HER3 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II CRESTONE trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors harboring a neuregulin-1 fusion.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Elevation Oncology (ELEV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Elevation Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevation Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.