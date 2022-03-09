Electric Vehicle Zone (EVZ) Price Tops $0.0575 on Exchanges

Electric Vehicle Zone (CURRENCY:EVZ) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. One Electric Vehicle Zone coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0575 or 0.00000139 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Electric Vehicle Zone has a market cap of $25.46 million and $141,274.00 worth of Electric Vehicle Zone was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Electric Vehicle Zone has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Electric Vehicle Zone

Electric Vehicle Zone’s total supply is 8,420,257,832 coins and its circulating supply is 442,733,056 coins. The official message board for Electric Vehicle Zone is blog.naver.com/zin_life . The official website for Electric Vehicle Zone is www.evzlife.com

Electric Vehicle Zone Coin Trading

