El Pollo Loco (LOCO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

LOCO stock opened at $12.57 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.83. El Pollo Loco has a one year low of $12.06 and a one year high of $20.34. The company has a market capitalization of $459.57 million, a PE ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.59.

In other El Pollo Loco news, COO Miguel Lozano sold 25,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total value of $324,813.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 47.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 75,612 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 13,696 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 58,348 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 13,587 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 45,748 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 258.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 43,339 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 31,241 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,645 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 12,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LOCO shares. TheStreet cut shares of El Pollo Loco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of El Pollo Loco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of El Pollo Loco in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of El Pollo Loco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, El Pollo Loco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.67.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc engages in the development, franchising, licensing, and operation of quick-service restaurants under the name El Pollo Loco. It specializes in fire-grilling fresh citrus-marinated chicken with variety of offerings which include Chicken Avocado Burrito, Pollo Fit entrees, chicken tostada salads, and Pollo Bowls.

