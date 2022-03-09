El Pollo Loco (LOCO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
LOCO stock opened at $12.57 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.83. El Pollo Loco has a one year low of $12.06 and a one year high of $20.34. The company has a market capitalization of $459.57 million, a PE ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.59.
In other El Pollo Loco news, COO Miguel Lozano sold 25,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total value of $324,813.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 47.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on LOCO shares. TheStreet cut shares of El Pollo Loco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of El Pollo Loco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of El Pollo Loco in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of El Pollo Loco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, El Pollo Loco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.67.
About El Pollo Loco (Get Rating)
El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc engages in the development, franchising, licensing, and operation of quick-service restaurants under the name El Pollo Loco. It specializes in fire-grilling fresh citrus-marinated chicken with variety of offerings which include Chicken Avocado Burrito, Pollo Fit entrees, chicken tostada salads, and Pollo Bowls.
