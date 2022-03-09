Effect.AI Achieves Market Cap of $4.52 Million (EFX)

Effect.AI (CURRENCY:EFX) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. During the last seven days, Effect.AI has traded flat against the US dollar. Effect.AI has a market cap of $4.52 million and $103,280.00 worth of Effect.AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Effect.AI coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0179 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Effect.AI Profile

Effect.AI uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 12th, 2018. Effect.AI’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 252,168,527 coins. Effect.AI’s official Twitter account is @effectaix . Effect.AI’s official message board is medium.com/@effectai . The Reddit community for Effect.AI is /r/effectai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Effect.AI’s official website is effect.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “The Effect.ai network is divided into 3 phases – The first phase consists of a marketplace of tasks that require human intelligence which are rewarded upon completion, the second phase is a marketplace for anyone that wishes to purchase AI or services, and the third phase is where the Effect network pulls spare computer power worldwide in order to solve complex AI algorithms. EFX is a EOS based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the Effect Network.EFX Migration Tool to EOS is live:https://swap.effect.ai/ “

Effect.AI Coin Trading

