Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.31 Billion

Equities analysts expect Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) to announce $1.31 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.33 billion. Edwards Lifesciences posted sales of $1.22 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will report full year sales of $5.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.68 billion to $5.76 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $6.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.30 billion to $6.47 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Edwards Lifesciences.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 28.73%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS.

EW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $132.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

In related news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.49, for a total value of $951,266.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.12, for a total transaction of $3,877,356.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 214,247 shares of company stock worth $24,553,193 over the last three months. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 362.3% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EW traded down $6.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.00. 3,542,599 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,728,449. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.68, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.08. Edwards Lifesciences has a twelve month low of $78.44 and a twelve month high of $131.73.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

