Edward P. Garden Buys 500,434 Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Stock

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) Director Edward P. Garden acquired 500,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.91 per share, with a total value of $15,968,848.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NYSE JHG traded up $1.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,545,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,217,700. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.95 and a 200 day moving average of $41.33. Janus Henderson Group plc has a one year low of $29.27 and a one year high of $48.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.17.
Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $697.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.39 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 22.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. Janus Henderson Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JHG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com raised Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.13.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 4th quarter worth $49,321,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $533,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $470,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,325,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,563,000 after purchasing an additional 918,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 112.6% in the 4th quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 37,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 19,621 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.
Janus Henderson Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998 is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
