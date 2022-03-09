Edward P. Garden Buys 500,434 Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Stock

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) Director Edward P. Garden acquired 500,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.91 per share, with a total value of $15,968,848.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE JHG traded up $1.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,545,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,217,700. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.95 and a 200 day moving average of $41.33. Janus Henderson Group plc has a one year low of $29.27 and a one year high of $48.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $697.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.39 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 22.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. Janus Henderson Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is 42.34%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JHG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com raised Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.13.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 4th quarter worth $49,321,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $533,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $470,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,325,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,563,000 after purchasing an additional 918,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 112.6% in the 4th quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 37,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 19,621 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998 is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

