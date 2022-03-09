EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Short Interest Update

EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 329,500 shares, a decrease of 17.8% from the January 31st total of 400,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,647.5 days.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EDRVF shares. Oddo Bhf raised EDP Renováveis from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Societe Generale raised EDP Renováveis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on EDP Renováveis in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets raised EDP Renováveis to a “buy” rating and set a $27.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded EDP Renováveis to a “buy” rating and set a $23.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EDP Renováveis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.71.

Shares of OTCMKTS EDRVF opened at $23.40 on Wednesday. EDP Renováveis has a twelve month low of $19.20 and a twelve month high of $28.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.24.

EDP Renovaveis SA operates as a renewable energy company, which engages in the development, construction, and operation of wind farms and solar plants. The firm generates energy from renewable sources in several locations. It operates through the following geographical business segments: Europe, North America, and Brazil.

