Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $17.94

Shares of Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.94 and last traded at $17.69, with a volume of 7883 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.52.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ecopetrol from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $16.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered Ecopetrol from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet lowered Ecopetrol from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.70 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ecopetrol currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.73.

Get Ecopetrol alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.80 and a 200-day moving average of $14.34.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 273,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 45,280 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Ecopetrol by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 96,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 8,690 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Ecopetrol in the fourth quarter worth about $1,124,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ecopetrol in the fourth quarter worth about $1,414,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Ecopetrol in the fourth quarter worth about $9,986,000. 1.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC)

Ecopetrol SA engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Transportation and Logistics, and Refining and Petrochemicals. The Exploration and Production segment deals with oil and gas exploration and production activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ecopetrol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecopetrol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.