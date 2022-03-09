Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Purchased by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 69,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Ecolab comprises 1.3% of YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $16,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab by 1.0% during the third quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab by 2.7% during the third quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab by 0.5% during the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab by 3.8% during the third quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ayrshire Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab by 0.3% during the third quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 20,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,246,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 74.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $179.39 per share, with a total value of $896,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ECL traded up $8.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $165.20. 43,980 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,513,479. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $214.72. The company has a market cap of $47.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.08, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.10. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.85 and a fifty-two week high of $238.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ECL. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $198.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Ecolab from $216.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a $235.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.54.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

