Echo Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,439 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Echo Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 52,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,439 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 4.1% of Echo Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Echo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPYG. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 33.7% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 5,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 6,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPYG traded up $2.08 on Wednesday, reaching $61.46. 203,869 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,718,726. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.89. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $54.33 and a 12 month high of $73.64.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

