Echo Wealth Management LLC Sells 201 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Echo Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up about 1.3% of Echo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Echo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 211.6% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 171,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,275,000 after buying an additional 116,552 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 581.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,492,000 after acquiring an additional 51,060 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,807,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $8,217,000.

IWD traded up $3.23 on Wednesday, hitting $160.38. The company had a trading volume of 335,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,928,616. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $164.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.42. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $146.94 and a 12-month high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

