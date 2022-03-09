Eastern Platinum (TSE:ELR) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.29

Eastern Platinum Limited (TSE:ELR – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.29 and traded as high as C$0.37. Eastern Platinum shares last traded at C$0.37, with a volume of 252,568 shares trading hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.16, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of C$50.99 million and a P/E ratio of 9.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.29.
Eastern Platinum Company Profile (TSE:ELR)
