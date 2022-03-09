e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Reaches New 1-Year Low on Insider Selling

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $24.41 and last traded at $24.41, with a volume of 2199 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.12.

Specifically, CEO Tarang Amin sold 30,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $774,924.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $320,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,850 shares of company stock valued at $1,899,183 over the last three months. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ELF. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.38.

The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.98 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.83.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $98.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.05 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 767.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 125.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 2,175.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

