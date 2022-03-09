e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Receives $34.29 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.29.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ELF shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $22.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.83. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12 month low of $22.22 and a 12 month high of $33.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 59.98 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.06. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $98.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, insider Scott Milsten sold 10,000 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $320,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 30,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $774,924.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,850 shares of company stock worth $1,899,183. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 767.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 125.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 2,175.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. 94.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

