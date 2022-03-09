Dynatrace’s (DT) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. JMP Securities currently has a $80.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Dynatrace from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Dynatrace from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.70.

Shares of NYSE DT opened at $40.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Dynatrace has a 52-week low of $38.68 and a 52-week high of $80.13. The stock has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.74.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Dynatrace had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $240.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Dynatrace will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dynatrace news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $26,050.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total transaction of $109,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,798 shares of company stock valued at $7,040,125 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 13.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 33,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after buying an additional 3,980 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,930,000 after acquiring an additional 134,032 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 35,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 104.2% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,283,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 2.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 266,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,597,000 after purchasing an additional 5,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc offers a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

