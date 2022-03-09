DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DXP Enterprises, Inc. is a leading products and service distributor that adds value and total cost savings solutions to industrial customers throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico and Dubai. DXP provides innovative pumping solutions, supply chain services and maintenance, repair, operating and production (MROP) services that emphasize and utilize DXP’s vast product knowledge and technical expertise in rotating equipment, bearings, power transmission, metal working, industrial supplies and safety products and services. DXP’s breadth of MROP products and service solutions allows DXP to be flexible and customer-driven, creating competitive advantages for our customers. DXP’s business segments include Service Centers, Innovative Pumping Solutions and Supply Chain Services. “

DXPE stock opened at $31.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $589.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.94 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.68. DXP Enterprises has a one year low of $23.33 and a one year high of $36.26.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $289.49 million during the quarter. DXP Enterprises had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 5.30%. Research analysts predict that DXP Enterprises will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

In other DXP Enterprises news, VP Christopher T. Gregory sold 3,000 shares of DXP Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total transaction of $80,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 40,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. 69.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of distribution solutions. It operates through the following segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment focuses on maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the rotating equipment, bearing, power transmission, hose, fluid power, metal working, industrial supply, safety products, and safety services categories.

