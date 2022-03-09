DXdao Trading 6.7% Lower This Week (DXD)

DXdao (CURRENCY:DXD) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 9th. DXdao has a market cap of $23.39 million and $217,011.00 worth of DXdao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DXdao coin can now be bought for $474.24 or 0.01126929 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, DXdao has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.41 or 0.00290874 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000098 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00004223 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003054 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About DXdao

DXdao is a coin. It launched on May 6th, 2020. DXdao’s total supply is 148,977 coins and its circulating supply is 49,320 coins. The official message board for DXdao is daotalk.org/c/daos/dx-dao/15 . DXdao’s official Twitter account is @Dxdao_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DXdao is dxdao.eth.link

According to CryptoCompare, “DXdao is a collective that builds and governs decentralized products and services. Its current product suite features Omen, a prediction market; Swapr, a governance-enabled AMM; Mesa, a front-running resistant DEX; and Rails, a Layer 2 payment portal. DXdao uses a reputation-based governance system; meaning that voting power is non-transferrable and cannot be bought. DXD is an ERC20 token that powers the DXdao ecosystem and has a claim on a share of all revenue from DXdao products. DXdao is fully on-chain and minimizes its reliance on third-parties, controlling its products through ENS, and managing the treasury through binding, on-chain votes. DXdao aims to bring decentralization to DeFi and build resilient financial services for the world. Whitepaper”

Buying and Selling DXdao

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DXdao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DXdao should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DXdao using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

