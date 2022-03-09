DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. DURECT had a negative return on equity of 58.72% and a negative net margin of 280.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS.

Shares of DRRX traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.60. 765,852 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 573,177. The company has a market capitalization of $136.50 million, a PE ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 9.12 and a quick ratio of 8.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.02. DURECT has a one year low of $0.58 and a one year high of $2.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of DURECT by 140.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 274,589 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 160,615 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of DURECT by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 143,571 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 50,122 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of DURECT by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 224,588 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 33,252 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DURECT by 521.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 823,734 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 691,102 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of DURECT by 186.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 73,390 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 47,747 shares during the period. 50.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut DURECT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

DURECT Company Profile

DURECT Corp. focuses on advancing novel and potentially lifesaving investigational therapies derived from its Epigenetic Regulator Program. Its pipeline is called DUR-928, an endogenous sulfated oxysterol and an epigenetic regulator. The company was founded by James E. Brown and Felix Theeuwes on February 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Cupertino, CA.

