Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) CEO Sells $150,150.00 in Stock

Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) CEO Robert Alexander Glenn sold 1,430 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $150,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE DUK opened at $105.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $81.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.33. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $89.79 and a 12-month high of $108.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.93.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.92%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 62.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DUK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.00.

Duke Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.