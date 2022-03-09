Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $27.40

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$27.40 and last traded at C$27.36, with a volume of 7180 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$27.28.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Desjardins raised Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. National Bankshares downgraded Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst to a “hold” rating and set a C$27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 17th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$25.50 to C$27.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$26.41.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$25.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$23.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.33 billion and a PE ratio of 8.60.

In other Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst news, Director Michael Cooper purchased 320,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$27.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$8,678,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,730,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$345,237,654.24.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

