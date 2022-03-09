Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Douglas Elliman Inc (NYSE:DOUG – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at 6.58, but opened at 7.04. Douglas Elliman shares last traded at 6.75, with a volume of 4,641 shares trading hands.

Specifically, Director Michael Liebowitz purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 6.68 per share, for a total transaction of 100,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO J Bryant Kirkland III bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of 6.87 per share, for a total transaction of 68,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $510,750.

Get Douglas Elliman alerts:

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Douglas Elliman in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of 8.33.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Elliman in the 4th quarter worth $118,611,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Elliman during the 4th quarter worth about $1,337,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Elliman during the 4th quarter worth about $2,495,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Elliman during the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Elliman during the 4th quarter worth about $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

About Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG)

Douglas Elliman LLC provides real estate services. The Company offers real estate brokerage, property management and agent services. Douglas Elliman LLC is based in Miami, United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Elliman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Elliman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.