Douglas Elliman Inc (NYSE:DOUG) Director Acquires 102,450.00 in Stock

Douglas Elliman Inc (NYSE:DOUG – Get Rating) Director Michael Liebowitz purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 6.83 per share, with a total value of 102,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Michael Liebowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 7th, Michael Liebowitz bought 15,000 shares of Douglas Elliman stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 6.68 per share, with a total value of 100,200.00.

Shares of Douglas Elliman stock opened at 6.77 on Wednesday. Douglas Elliman Inc has a 12-month low of 6.50 and a 12-month high of 12.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is 8.33.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Douglas Elliman in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Douglas Elliman during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Elliman in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Elliman in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Elliman in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Elliman in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Elliman Company Profile (Get Rating)

Douglas Elliman LLC provides real estate services. The Company offers real estate brokerage, property management and agent services. Douglas Elliman LLC is based in Miami, United States.

