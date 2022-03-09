DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Sets New 1-Year Low at $84.74

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $84.74 and last traded at $84.89, with a volume of 38398 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $89.86.

DASH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of DoorDash from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of DoorDash from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $217.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of DoorDash from $221.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.11.

The firm has a market cap of $30.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.16 and a beta of -0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $112.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.86.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.67) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Tony Xu sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.31, for a total transaction of $12,344,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.25, for a total transaction of $6,490,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 533,474 shares of company stock worth $67,173,491. Insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in DoorDash by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in DoorDash in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in DoorDash by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC grew its stake in DoorDash by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in DoorDash by 3,850.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

