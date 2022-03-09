Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Receives $488.88 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $484.19.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DPZ. TheStreet upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered Domino’s Pizza from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $570.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $480.00 to $445.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Loop Capital lowered Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $413.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total transaction of $63,159.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 512.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 49 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1,016.7% in the 4th quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $393.15 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza has a 12-month low of $337.08 and a 12-month high of $567.57. The company has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $456.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $488.88.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 13.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 14.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

About Domino’s Pizza (Get Rating)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

