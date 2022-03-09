Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.950-$2.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.660. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.63 billion-$6.78 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.80 billion.Dollar Tree also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.600-$8.000 EPS.

DLTR traded up $0.95 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $147.75. 6,166,470 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,748,769. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $33.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.73. Dollar Tree has a 1 year low of $84.26 and a 1 year high of $153.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $136.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.64.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.24. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 18.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim raised their price target on Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $151.80.

In other news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $485,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 62,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,270,000 after buying an additional 8,827 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 248.6% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 16,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 11,996 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 189.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

