DNB Asset Management AS Takes $2.51 Million Position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Bill.com by 53.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 66,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,804,000 after acquiring an additional 23,244 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Bill.com during the second quarter worth approximately $3,294,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its position in Bill.com by 6.4% during the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 242,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,744,000 after buying an additional 14,531 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Bill.com by 26.7% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bill.com during the third quarter worth approximately $398,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Bill.com alerts:

BILL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Bill.com from $209.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $209.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bill.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Bill.com from $360.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.25.

In related news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 2,442 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.75, for a total value of $583,027.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.54, for a total value of $2,415,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 88,243 shares of company stock valued at $19,742,651 over the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BILL opened at $184.19 on Wednesday. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.00 and a fifty-two week high of $348.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a PE ratio of -77.72 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $208.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $255.34.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.15. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 4.69% and a negative net margin of 54.69%. The company had revenue of $156.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.58 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Bill.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.