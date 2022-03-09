DNB Asset Management AS Has $2.74 Million Holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 51,003 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $2,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,531,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,223 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,608,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,295,000 after acquiring an additional 342,951 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,807,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,157,000 after acquiring an additional 19,705 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,345,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,066,000 after acquiring an additional 247,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,444,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,549,000 after acquiring an additional 166,585 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Shares of Essential Utilities stock opened at $46.80 on Wednesday. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.64 and a fifty-two week high of $53.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.35.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 22.98% and a return on equity of 8.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.2682 per share. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.07%.

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

