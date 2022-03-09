DNB Asset Management AS Decreases Stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

DNB Asset Management AS reduced its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 79,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,286 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $2,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in VICI Properties by 14.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,056,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,558,000 after purchasing an additional 7,081,293 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in VICI Properties by 25.5% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 39,382,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,923,000 after purchasing an additional 7,997,634 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in VICI Properties by 5.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,247,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661,209 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in VICI Properties by 5.7% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 26,998,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 22.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,617,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,607,000 after acquiring an additional 4,309,834 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:VICI opened at $26.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 14.85, a quick ratio of 14.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. VICI Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.23 and a twelve month high of $33.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.96.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $383.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.99 million. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 67.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.82%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VICI. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.65.

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

