DNB Asset Management AS Boosts Holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,018 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Incyte were worth $2,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Incyte by 5.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Incyte by 6.0% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Incyte by 5.1% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Incyte by 0.9% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 27,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Incyte by 4.5% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 1,075,872 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.80 per share, for a total transaction of $78,323,481.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 10,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total transaction of $796,879.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,818,976 shares of company stock valued at $130,015,032 and have sold 38,245 shares valued at $1,785,031. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

INCY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Incyte in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research report on Friday, December 17th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Incyte from $118.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Incyte from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Incyte presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.10.

NASDAQ:INCY opened at $71.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.05. Incyte Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.91 and a fifty-two week high of $88.26.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $862.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.38 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 31.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

