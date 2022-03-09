Diversified Trust Co Raises Stock Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 34.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,142 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Humana were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Humana by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Humana by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,745,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in Humana by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 11,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Humana by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Humana by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Humana stock opened at $424.66 on Wednesday. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $351.20 and a 52-week high of $475.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $414.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $424.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $21.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.28 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.30) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.7875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. This is a boost from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.35%.

HUM has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Humana from $470.00 to $431.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Humana from $530.00 to $410.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $510.00 to $528.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Humana from $490.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $483.13.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

