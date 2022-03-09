Diversified Trust Co Purchases New Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,024 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VMW. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in VMware in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,052,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in VMware by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,726 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $4,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in VMware by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 185,909 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $27,645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in VMware by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,348 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $5,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in VMware during the third quarter worth $51,000. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VMW stock opened at $109.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $123.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. VMware, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.88 and a fifty-two week high of $172.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.69.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). VMware had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VMW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on VMware from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet cut VMware from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on VMware from $178.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of VMware from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.77.

In related news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $782,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

