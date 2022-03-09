Diversified Trust Co Purchases 397 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Diversified Trust Co grew its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 37.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,470 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EL. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth $18,131,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 100.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,778,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,658 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 7.0% during the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at $459,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 17.4% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 20,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,603,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John Demsey sold 23,248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.10, for a total value of $7,302,196.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael O’hare sold 16,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.88, for a total transaction of $5,078,623.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,336 shares of company stock worth $16,490,281 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EL opened at $269.84 on Wednesday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $262.23 and a fifty-two week high of $374.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $315.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $328.30.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.38. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 44.71%. The business had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

EL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $410.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $327.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $410.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $380.00 to $338.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $355.00 to $374.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $360.32.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

