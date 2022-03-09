Diversified Trust Co Has $629,000 Position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,704 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 23.7% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 791.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

THC stock opened at $86.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $91.89. The company has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 2.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.96.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $1.14. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 56.04%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on THC shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho upped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.13.

In related news, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 5,799 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total value of $451,510.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 59,851 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total transaction of $5,393,772.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,740 shares of company stock worth $6,308,122. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment consists of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

