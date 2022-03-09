Diversified Trust Co Has $560,000 Stock Holdings in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Diversified Trust Co reduced its position in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,007 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,476,063 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,316,000 after buying an additional 153,091 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in M/I Homes by 4.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,224,330 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,831,000 after buying an additional 47,889 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of M/I Homes by 92.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 449,126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,350,000 after buying an additional 215,777 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 434,889 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,137,000 after buying an additional 103,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in M/I Homes by 94.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 411,843 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,963,000 after acquiring an additional 200,190 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st.
M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.45. M/I Homes had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 26.99%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.95 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 15.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About M/I Homes (Get Rating)
M/I Homes, Inc engages in the construction and development of residential properties. It operates through the following business segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment designs, markets, constructs and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on M/I Homes (MHO)
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
- Time to Take Some Twitter Stock
- The Bottom Is In For Desktop Metal
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.