Diversified Trust Co Has $560,000 Stock Holdings in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Diversified Trust Co reduced its position in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,007 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,476,063 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,316,000 after buying an additional 153,091 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in M/I Homes by 4.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,224,330 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,831,000 after buying an additional 47,889 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of M/I Homes by 92.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 449,126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,350,000 after buying an additional 215,777 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 434,889 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,137,000 after buying an additional 103,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in M/I Homes by 94.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 411,843 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,963,000 after acquiring an additional 200,190 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get M/I Homes alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st.

Shares of NYSE MHO opened at $48.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.02 and a 1-year high of $74.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.83 and its 200 day moving average is $57.92.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.45. M/I Homes had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 26.99%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.95 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 15.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About M/I Homes (Get Rating)

M/I Homes, Inc engages in the construction and development of residential properties. It operates through the following business segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment designs, markets, constructs and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.