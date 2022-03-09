Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) Stock Position Raised by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,281,571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,885 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Discovery were worth $55,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DISCK. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Discovery by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 86.2% during the third quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 24,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 11,143 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Discovery by 1,869.7% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 144,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,509,000 after purchasing an additional 137,235 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,928,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $314,000. 55.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Discovery stock opened at $25.23 on Wednesday. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.86 and a 12 month high of $66.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.69.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.75). Discovery had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 8.12%.

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

