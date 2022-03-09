Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT) Now Covered by Analysts at Benchmark

Equities researchers at Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.
Direct Digital stock opened at $1.20 on Wednesday. Direct Digital has a 12-month low of $1.18 and a 12-month high of $4.35.
About Direct Digital (Get Rating)
