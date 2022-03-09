Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Position Lifted by Garrett Investment Advisors LLC

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 39,088 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,870 shares during the quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $2,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFAS. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,418,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,705,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,285,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,198,000.

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF stock traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $54.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 450 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,297. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.62. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $52.45 and a one year high of $64.34.

