Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Holdings Raised by MJP Associates Inc. ADV

MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 239,906 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,103 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $7,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 38,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 23,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 57,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:DFAI traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.00. 977,253 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 593,990. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $25.82 and a twelve month high of $30.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.30.

