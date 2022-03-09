Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 863 Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 863 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. were worth $5,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ASR. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 23.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 36.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 43,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,117,000 after acquiring an additional 11,707 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 30.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 176,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,584,000 after acquiring an additional 40,974 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 12.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 180.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after buying an additional 10,686 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ASR opened at $184.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 1-year low of $164.11 and a 1-year high of $228.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $208.25.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The transportation company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.52. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 34.57% and a return on equity of 15.78%. The firm had revenue of $327.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.02 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bradesco Corretora lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. to a “hold” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $214.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $179.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.20.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Profile (Get Rating)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SA de CV is a holding company, which engages in the operation, maintenance, and development of airports through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Cancun, Aerostar, Airplan, Villahermosa, Merida, Holding and Services, and Other. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

