Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 73,615 Shares of comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,509,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,615 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in comScore were worth $5,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCOR. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in comScore by 144.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,724 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in comScore in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of comScore during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of comScore during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of comScore during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 67.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other comScore news, insider William Paul Livek acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.67 per share, for a total transaction of $534,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised comScore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on comScore from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded comScore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th.

SCOR opened at $2.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.96. comScore, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.24 and a 52-week high of $5.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $246.90 million, a PE ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.21.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.11. comScore had a negative return on equity of 24.34% and a negative net margin of 13.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that comScore, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

comScore, Inc engages in the provision of products and services to media, advertising, and marketing industries. The firm offers market and audience analytics, ad optimization, planning tools, and business facilitation services. The company was founded by Magid M. Abraham and Gian Mark Fulgoni in August 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

