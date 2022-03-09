Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 34,997 Shares of FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 369,021 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 34,997 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.06% of FONAR worth $5,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FONR. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FONAR during the second quarter worth approximately $257,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FONAR by 751.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 115,390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,040,000 after buying an additional 101,837 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of FONAR during the second quarter worth approximately $552,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of FONAR by 3.2% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,877 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in FONAR by 77.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. 49.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FONR opened at $17.60 on Wednesday. FONAR Co. has a 52 week low of $14.24 and a 52 week high of $20.40. The company has a quick ratio of 7.98, a current ratio of 8.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.27.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FONAR in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a "strong-buy" rating for the company.

FONAR Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, sale, and servicing of magnetic resonance imaging scanners. It operates through the Manufacturing and Servicing of Medical Equipment and Management of Diagnostic Imaging Center segments. The Manufacturing and Servicing of Medical Equipment segment promotes its product, Fonar Upright MRI.

