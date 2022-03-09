Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 1,309,358 Shares of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,095,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,309,358 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Akebia Therapeutics were worth $6,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,690,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,408,000 after purchasing an additional 34,569 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,107,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,777,000 after purchasing an additional 328,849 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 580,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 63,267 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,102,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 87,275 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 220,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 4,245 shares during the period. 56.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AKBA. Zacks Investment Research raised Akebia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Akebia Therapeutics from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

NASDAQ:AKBA opened at $2.53 on Wednesday. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.71 and a 1 year high of $4.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.54. The company has a market cap of $442.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.49.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.07). Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 187.89% and a negative net margin of 132.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Akebia Therapeutics news, CEO John P. Butler sold 25,053 shares of Akebia Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total value of $53,863.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,757 shares of company stock worth $94,094. Corporate insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The firm is also involved in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of renal and metabolic disorders. Its products include Auryxia and Vadadustat.

