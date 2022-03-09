Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $5.43 Million Stock Holdings in Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 451,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,475 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Fanhua were worth $5,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FANH. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Fanhua by 4.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,545,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,444,000 after buying an additional 116,800 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Fanhua during the third quarter worth $491,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fanhua by 155.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 25,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 15,683 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fanhua in the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fanhua by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,004,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,089,000 after acquiring an additional 12,063 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FANH opened at $6.76 on Wednesday. Fanhua Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.01 and a 1 year high of $16.05. The company has a market cap of $362.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.87.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fanhua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Fanhua, Inc engages in the provision of online-to-offline financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Insurance Agency, Insurance Brokerage, and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment comprises of property and casualty insurance products as well as life insurance products.

