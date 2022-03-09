Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $5.05 Million Stake in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,640,662 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 116,335 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Republic First Bancorp were worth $5,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRBK. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $90,000. 72.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FRBK opened at $5.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.03 million, a P/E ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Republic First Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.91 and a twelve month high of $5.67.

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). Republic First Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 13.94%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Republic First Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FRBK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Republic First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. TheStreet raised Republic First Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

In other news, Director Theodore J. Flocco, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total transaction of $25,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jay M. Neilon sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total value of $74,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,500 shares of company stock valued at $117,340. Corporate insiders own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

Republic First Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a variety of credit and depository banking services through its subsidiary. It offers checking, savings, cash management, commercial, small business administration, and commercial real estate loans, mortgages, credit, debit, and gift cards, online and mobile banking, merchant services, and mobile deposit services.

