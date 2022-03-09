Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stake in Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 72,532 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,969 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Cambridge Bancorp were worth $6,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 133.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 757 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 94,750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,897 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $176,000. Ledyard National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CATC. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Cambridge Bancorp from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

CATC opened at $80.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $560.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.53. Cambridge Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $78.89 and a fifty-two week high of $97.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.24.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $43.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.93 million. Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 30.38%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cambridge Bancorp will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. This is a positive change from Cambridge Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.38%.

Cambridge Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services. It focuses on the wealth management, commercial banking, residential lending, and personal banking services. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

