DigitalBits Price Reaches $0.33 on Major Exchanges (XDB)

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 9th. DigitalBits has a total market capitalization of $286.79 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigitalBits coin can now be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00000776 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, DigitalBits has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $99.55 or 0.00235558 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00011602 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003821 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00036004 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001935 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $235.79 or 0.00557962 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000035 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000157 BTC.

About DigitalBits

DigitalBits (CRYPTO:XDB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 874,608,082 coins. The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg

Buying and Selling DigitalBits

