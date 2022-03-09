Digihost Technology (OTCMKTS:HSSHF) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Digihost Technology Inc. (OTCMKTS:HSSHF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 4.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.55 and last traded at $1.57. Approximately 403,700 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 358,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.64.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.74 and its 200 day moving average is $4.19.
Digihost Technology Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HSSHF)
