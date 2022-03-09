DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target Increased to $180.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $168.00 to $180.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 63.90% from the stock’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $138.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.60.
NYSE DKS traded up $8.24 on Wednesday, reaching $109.82. The stock had a trading volume of 43,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,946,046. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.70. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 12-month low of $69.78 and a 12-month high of $147.39.
In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total value of $91,424.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 4,700 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.56, for a total transaction of $538,432.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,447 shares of company stock worth $2,660,027 over the last three months. Insiders own 30.09% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. 92.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile (Get Rating)
Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.
