DICE Therapeutics Inc’s (NASDAQ:DICE) Lock-Up Period Set To End on March 14th

DICE Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) lock-up period will expire on Monday, March 14th. DICE Therapeutics had issued 12,000,000 shares in its IPO on September 15th. The total size of the offering was $204,000,000 based on an initial share price of $17.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DICE Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

DICE stock opened at $16.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.03. The company has a current ratio of 26.79, a quick ratio of 26.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. DICE Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $13.39 and a 1 year high of $40.50.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DICE. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of DICE Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of DICE Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of DICE Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of DICE Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. 82.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DICE Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

DICE Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. Its proprietary technology platform to build a pipeline of novel oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. DICE Therapeutics Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

